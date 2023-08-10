Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09.

Everi Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,191. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

