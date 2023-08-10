Everscale (EVER) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $103.71 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,312,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

