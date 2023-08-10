Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.91. 4,347,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,965. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

