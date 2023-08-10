Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. 7,434,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.