Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.