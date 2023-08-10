Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 48,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 408.95, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

