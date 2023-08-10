Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. 20,591,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,135,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.