Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.70. 1,078,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,368. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

