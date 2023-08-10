Evoke Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 115,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,015. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.