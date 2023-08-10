Evoke Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 764,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

