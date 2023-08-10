Evoke Wealth LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.74. The company had a trading volume of 356,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,114. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.42. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.