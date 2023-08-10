Evoke Wealth LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

PH traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $422.26. The company had a trading volume of 645,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,823. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

