Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 5,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,824. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

