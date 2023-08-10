Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 88,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.