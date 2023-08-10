Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,540 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 8,031,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,026. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

