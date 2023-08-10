Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,052. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

