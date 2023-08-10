Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 6,579,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

