Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

BLK traded up $6.60 on Thursday, reaching $698.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,232. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $705.85 and its 200 day moving average is $688.94.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

