Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.89.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

