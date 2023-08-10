Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $92,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,826,000 after acquiring an additional 921,804 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 1,427,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

