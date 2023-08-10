Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,103 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 2,255,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,016. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

