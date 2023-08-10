Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 41,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. 5,639,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

