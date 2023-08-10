Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

