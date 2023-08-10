FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $505.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.71), with a volume of 9135348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523 ($6.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 840 ($10.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM

FDM Group Stock Up 1.1 %

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £586.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 610.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 700.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($634.22). In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 587 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £997.90 ($1,275.27). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($634.22). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,930 shares of company stock worth $4,734,642. Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.