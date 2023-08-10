Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 65,900.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FEMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.66. Femasys has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.20.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 971.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139,492 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

