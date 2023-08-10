FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 39,533 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FIGS Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,242. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.
Read Our Latest Report on FIGS
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.