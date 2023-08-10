FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 39,533 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,242. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

