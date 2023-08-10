Financial Review: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.29 $2.83 billion N/A N/A East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Legal & General Group and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legal & General Group currently has a consensus price target of $285.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,814.66%. Given Legal & General Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Legal & General Group is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Risk and Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats East Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

