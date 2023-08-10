FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 553 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,707,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.76. 4,051,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,926. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

