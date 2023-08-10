FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

PNC traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,192. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.