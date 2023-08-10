FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,756,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

