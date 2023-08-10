FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 551 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

APD stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. The stock had a trading volume of 617,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

