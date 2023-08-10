First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.

FA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 268,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Advantage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Advantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,545,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Advantage by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

