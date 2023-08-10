First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,576. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

