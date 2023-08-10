First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,257 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 3,304,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.