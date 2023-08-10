First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,238 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $43,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.58. 978,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,474. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

