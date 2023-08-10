First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,794. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

