First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 60.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.25. 2,561,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

