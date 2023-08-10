First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,870. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.