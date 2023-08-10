First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.27. 4,694,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,783. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

