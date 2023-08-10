First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,192. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

