First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in NIKE by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,461 shares of company stock worth $31,347,932. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock remained flat at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,843. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

