First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 6,341,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.