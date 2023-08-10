First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. 998,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,604. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

