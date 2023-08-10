First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Holdings Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,024,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $536,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.9 %

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

FIBK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,976. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 66.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

