First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,471. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 97.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

