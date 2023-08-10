First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 803,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 925,828 shares.The stock last traded at $24.36 and had previously closed at $24.37.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

