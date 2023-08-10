First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 803,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 925,828 shares.The stock last traded at $24.36 and had previously closed at $24.37.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.