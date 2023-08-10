First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.89 and last traded at $64.13. Approximately 9,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.