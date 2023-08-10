First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.89 and last traded at $64.13. Approximately 9,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
