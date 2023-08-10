FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

FE opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

