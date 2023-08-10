Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,794. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

