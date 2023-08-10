Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fisker

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,366. Fisker has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after buying an additional 1,405,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.